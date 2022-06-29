DURHAM. N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 19-year-old the night of June 14.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., after arriving at the scene on US 15-501 North near Pickett Road, police say they found Jeremiah Dixon had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to find the driver of a black sedan, described as possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL with black rims, tinted windows and a sunroof.

(Source: Durham Police Department)

(Source: Durham Police Department)

They believe the car is involved in the incident.

Durham police previously said the shooting was not a random act.

They also ask anyone who was traveling on US 15-501 or nearby roadways, who may have seen the car or the crime take place, to come forward with information.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact Investigator M. Adams at 919-560-4440 ext. 29546 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themsevles.