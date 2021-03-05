Injured man walks into hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood that wounded a man Friday night.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. after the victim walked into a Durham hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Durham police.

The shooting took place shortly before the man arrived at the hospital near the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue, police said.

The area is a neighborhood east of Chapel Hill Road and just south of Morehead Avenue.

Police said the victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

No information was available about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

No other details were released.

