Injuries reported after SUV flips during collision with car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Durham, police said.

The crash involved an SUV and a car and happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Roxboro Road and Morehead Avenue, Durham police said.

The wreck heavily damaged the front end of the car and left the SUV flipped on its side.

All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word on how seriously the victims were injured.

Police did not say what caused the wreck or if any charges were filed.

No other information was released.