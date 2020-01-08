Inspections underway at Durham’s McDougald Terrace follow carbon monoxide concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday morning, the Durham Housing Authority started carbon monoxide inspections at McDougald Terrace following voluntary evacuations after dozens of residents were exposed to carbon monoxide.

DHA brought contractors who went to each apartment on Tuesday to look for any sign of carbon monoxide or mold.

“I’m just glad that they’re out here to see everybody at their property, it’s very nice that they’re doing that to make us safe out here,” said Georgetta Ray, a resident of McDougald Terrace.

The crews checked gas appliances in the apartments and one crew told CBS 17 they did find some concerns in at least one of the apartments they checked on Tuesday.

However, they would not expand on what they found.

Over at a hotel across town, Anthony McLendon decided to stay in a hotel after two of his grandchildren were taken to the hospital last week for high levels of carbon monoxide.

“It’s not OK for people my age or the kids,” McLendon said. “It’s not healthy for anybody to breathe in that stuff and to be sleeping in it.”

McLendon said he is hoping the necessary repairs will be made to his apartment so he can come back. He said if they don’t make the necessary repairs, he’s not sure where else he can go.

“I don’t have the funds really to live anywhere else, because I’m on a fixed income,” McLendon said.

He said he does not think all of the necessary repairs will be done in a week.

“Right now they are not going to be able to fix the problem in seven days, it’s going to take several months,” McLendon said.

For now, he said all he and his family can do is stay at the hotel until they can come home.

The Durham Housing Authority said they will be releasing the results from Tuesday’s inspection at a later date.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now