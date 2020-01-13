Inspectors find faulty stoves causing elevated CO levels at Durham’s McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 133 faulty stoves appear to be causing elevated carbon monoxide levels at Durham’s McDougald Terrace, housing authorities said Monday.

Contractors still have 100 units left to inspect after carbon monoxide issues forced more than 270 families to be temporarily relocated from McDougald Terrace more than a week ago.

Along with the stoves, 35 faulty furnaces and 34 faulty water heaters were discovered.

Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said the faulty stoves are an “easy fix” as they just have to be replaced.

Scott also mentioned many of the furnaces date back to when McDougald Terrace was built in the 1950s.

The cost of moving the residents to hotels, inspections and all other associated items has reached $485,000, Scott said. That money is coming from DHA’s capital fund.

