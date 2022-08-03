DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham, many people are wondering what is being done to address it.

One Durham resident, Victoria Felton, said there has been a problem in recent years with people driving by her complex and shooting guns.

Felton points out the bullet holes on the outside of her apartment, right outside her 7-year-old daughter’s bedroom. She lives at Lakemoor Apartments off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“I’m telling my mother to duck, my daughter will be in her room, and I’m telling her to duck, this is what’s going on,” Felton said.

It was shortly after a rash of deadly shootings in April of this year, which included a domestic violence related shooting at Lakemoor apartments, that Durham Police developed a plan to address this.

Through an open records request, CBS 17 was able to get more information about the police department’s “Violent Crime Initiative Plan of Action.”

(CBS 17/Crystal Price)

In this plan, CBS 17 uncovered that those tactics include conducting the following in target locations: traffic stops, knock and talks, executing search warrants, creating contacts with known and suspect violent offenders, and as well as conducting patrols.

The target locations include 322 Junction Road, the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street/Cornwallis/Weaver Street, McDougald Terrace, Oxford Manor, and the West End.

Durham Chief of Police Patrice Andrews told CBS 17 in an interview on Tuesday evening that crime has gone down since this April when the plan was put in place.

“I think we’ve seen a little bit of a decrease for a short span of time,” Andrews said.

(CBS 17/Crystal Price)

Not only have Durham Police made arrests and seized weapons, but she said the plan is also about addressing the quality of life concerns in these target areas too.

“If we have a team of officers in an area and they recognize something that’s a quality of life concern, or a community member brings it to them, they’re able to go back and report that and be a direct line to hopefully solve quality of life issues, which we know has a correlation with crime,” Andrews said.

As for Felton, she just wants the violence to stop.

“We don’t want anyone to get hurt, we don’t want anything to happen to the kids, we just want to live,” Felton said.

Andrews said she will be giving an update on how many arrests have been made and how any weapons have been seized since this plan took effect at a city council work session later this month.