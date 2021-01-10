Intersection closed, traffic lights down in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed part of a road in Durham Sunday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just before noon. The intersection is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and University Drive.

Traffic lights were knocked down during the wreck, which happened on an exit ramp in the area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road should be clear by 7:30 p.m.