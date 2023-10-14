DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his car into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Durham.

According to the Durham Police Department, a man was driving westbound on I-40 in a 2012 gray Honda Accord around 2:06 a.m. when he struck a tractor-trailer that was “parked outside of the lane of travel.”

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt, and they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A male driver was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash but was not injured, according to police.

The Durham Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Team responded to the fatal incident. It remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29450.