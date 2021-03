DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in the 1000 block of Yancey Street, near N.C. 147, early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. and the driver of the car ran away from the scene after the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The car went up the steps of the front porch and smashed in an area near the front door of the house.