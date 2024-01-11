DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Durham on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded at around 1:43 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on the 4800 block of Danube Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the woman inside the residence lying dead, police said.

Durham police said a cause of death has not been determined at this time, and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J. Eason at 919-560-4440 ext. 29122 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.