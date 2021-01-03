DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the 800 block of North Briggs Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Police had closed off the street in the area with crime scene tape. Some evidence markers were visible in the driveway of a home.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- In phone call, President Trump presses Georgia official to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn results
- Woman injured in daytime shooting in Durham neighborhood
- Pastor killed with his own gun in east Texas church shooting after confronting manhunt suspect, sheriff says
- Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope’
- Inflatable costume named as possible source of COVID-19 outbreak at Calif. hospital