Woman injured in daytime shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the 800 block of North Briggs Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police had closed off the street in the area with crime scene tape. Some evidence markers were visible in the driveway of a home.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.