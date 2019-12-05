Breaking News
Wake Forest cancels Christmas parade ‘due to potential for violence’
Live Now
Chase for the Championship | UNC and UVa will faceoff after suffering blow out loses – how do the Heels and Hoos rebound?

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at DPAC

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Irving Berlin’s White Christman will be at the Durham Performing Arts December 3 through 8.

Tickets are available here.

White Christmas has been called a “timeless tale of joy and goodwill.”

Tickets start at $32.50 plus taxes and fees.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss