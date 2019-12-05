Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at DPAC

Irving Berlin’s White Christman will be at the Durham Performing Arts December 3 through 8.
White Christmas has been called a “timeless tale of joy and goodwill.”
Tickets start at $32.50 plus taxes and fees.
