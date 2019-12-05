Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at DPAC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -- History has been made at Duke University Hospital after a heart transplant team became the first in the U.S. to transplant an adult heart into a recipient through a process known as Donation after Circulatory Death, or DCD.

According to a news release, Duke is one of five centers in the United States that has been approved to perform DCD heart transplants as part of a recently launched clinical trial of a device to circulate warm, oxygenated blood through organs.