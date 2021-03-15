‘It hit the campus like a freight train:’ Duke undergrads put on lockdown after fraternity rush parties lead to COVID spike

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Frustration is growing among Duke undergrads who were placed on lockdown for one week as the school reports the highest number of one-week cases since the pandemic started.

The “stay-in-place” directive went into effect at midnight on Sunday, March 14.

All undergrad classes will be done remotely this week and students living on campus are not permitted to leave their dorms unless it’s to run an essential errand.

Students living off-campus are not permitted to come to campus unless it’s for surveillance testing, to seek care at Student Health, or picking up food orders on campus.

On Monday, University leaders said there are currently 220 students who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or who are in isolation.

An additional 200 students are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.

“It’s hit the campus kind of like a freight train,” said Nicole Lindbergh, a senior at Duke from Charleston, SC.

Students responded with anxiety on Saturday night as news spread on-campus hours before the lockdown took effect.

The Duke Chronicle posted a picture of students flocking to the Lobby Shop on campus to buy food ahead of the lockdown.

“Now it’s like last semester where all of us were isolated,” Lindbergh said.

Lindbergh said she was looking forward to enjoying the last weeks of her senior at Duke with her friends on campus. But now with the lockdown, she feels like they’re taking a step backward.

“A majority of us weren’t even on campus last semester, so we really cherish our opportunity to be back,” Lindbergh said. “Now for the actions of a few students, we’re all suffering, again.”

In the fall, Duke University managed to keep their COVID-19 cases low and the school was one of only a few that were able to keep students in in-person learning.

However, this spring there have been multiple COVID clusters reported off-campus and this past week they saw their highest number of one-week cases.

When CBS 17 asked the University why more cases have been reported recently, Duke University’s chief communications Michael Schoenfeld said a lot of the recent cases were linked to fraternity rush parties.

“We believe that the vast majority of the cases that have been reported can be traced back to unsanctioned fraternity and selective living group recruitment activities that took place off-campus,” Schoenfeld said.

CBS 17 asked Schoenfeld what the university plans to do to try to prevent these outbreaks from happening again. He said they plan to focus on enforcement and making sure students are abiding by the COVID guidelines which do not allow students to gather in large groups.

“We made it very clear to students that participation in fraternity recruitment activities was not permitted,” Schoenfeld said. “Remember that these fraternities are not sanctioned, they voluntarily disassociated themselves from the University, so they are liable as individuals for the activity that they are undertaking.”

Schoenfeld said they have made it known that students can be expelled if they are caught not abiding by the university’s guidelines.

He said they are investigating the recent in-person fraternity rush parties and students involved in those activities will face consequences.

Schoenfeld added the positivity rate is still below 1 percent, but the campus will remain on lockdown until the number of COVID-19 cases subside.

“We want to flatten the curve, and the curve is heading up right now,” Schoenfeld said. “We want to see that curve flatten.”

The stay-in-place directive will remain in place at least through Sunday, March 21.

The University will look at trends later in the week, and keep students posted on what the next step will be.

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Interfraternity Council, which is made up of nine fraternity chapters, for a comment. They said they have the same goal as the University does, which is to reduce the COVID-19 cases.

The president, Will Santee, sent CBS 17 the following statement late Monday: