‘It scared the bejeezus out of me’ – Durham woman had flying ice shatter her windshield

Ice that flew off a car and shattered Beverly Cayton’s windshield. (Courtesy of Beverly Cayton.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman said she feels fortunate that she’s OK after flying ice hit her SUV as she drove on the highway over the weekend.

Beverly Cayton said she was on Interstate-40 westbound near Burlington following recent winter weather. She was in between two tractor-trailers and behind an SUV.

All of a sudden, she saw it start to happen.

“I saw the ice lift up off the car,” she said, describing a “huge bang” that happened next. “Next thing I knew, I couldn’t see anything, I knew my glass was shattering.”

The ice chunk that flew off of the SUV in front of her pierced her windshield. Cayton said she ended up with snow and ice inside her vehicle.

She feels lucky to be alive, considering the circumstances.

“I feel like I could have very easily lost control of the vehicle,” Cayton said.

While the experience was one that surprised her, AAA said it’s one that happens all too often.

“What we have are projectiles flying off our vehicle into other drivers,” said Tiffany Wright with AAA of the Carolinas, who noted that while North Carolina, unlike some states, does not have a specific law requiring drivers to clear all snow and ice off of vehicles before driving.

It’s a practice she highly recommends.

“It’s something so preventable,” Wright said. “People think, ‘Oh, I’m saving a few minutes in my driveway. But it can be very dangerous.”

It’s a lesson Cayton knows all too well.

“Check your rooftops as well as your windows,” she said. “It scared the bejeezus out of me.”