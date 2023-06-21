DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With nearly 900 nurse vacancies, Duke Health is teaming up with Durham Technical Community College to create a talent pipeline.

Durham Tech nursing student Theresa Adusei finishes her degree in about a year. Then, she’ll look to enter the healthcare workforce.

“I decided to go into nursing because I just want to brighten somebody’s day,” Adusei said.

And finding a job won’t be a long process.

“As soon as we are done with school and we pass our entrance exams, we can just get hired right away,” Adusei said.

Duke Health and Durham Tech announced a partnership Wednesday to address a nursing shortage. Part of the collaboration will place Duke Health instructors in the community college’s classrooms.

The goal is to develop a talent pipeline that will have an opportunity to work at the university’s system.

“This foundational agreement has the potential to be transformative,” Duke Health CEO Craig Albanese said during a signing event. “In fact, it will be transformative. Because it addresses the nursing and certified nurse aid labor shortage and crisis.”

There are nearly 900 nurse vacancies at Duke, according to the health system.

UNC Research finds North Carolina could face a shortage of over 12,000 registered nurses by 2033.

“This announcement today… is going to allow us to do something critical to this community and that’s to have the highest quality care in our healthcare sector,” Durham Tech President J.B. Buxton said.

Juan Besa already works as a surgical technologist at Duke University Hospital. He said he had a slot reserved for him before graduating from Durham Tech.

“They have different kind of instruments in there, tools for orthopedic surgery,” Besa said about why he joined the industry. “So like, “oh, looks like it fits for me.” And then I enjoy it.”

Soon, Adusei plans to join him.

“Getting to this dream feels so great,” she said. “And I know that after this partnership, I know I have a job secured at Duke Hospital.”

Duke Health anticipates nearly 400 students to participate in the program each year.