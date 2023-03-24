DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Inspiring others who struggle with mobility issues – it’s what one Durham woman is working to do.

Durham native Delilah Weeks is full of life and loves to make people laugh.

Delilah Weeks (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Her strong spirit got her through a lot of pain after finding out she had tumors on her scalp, and a surgical mistake caused mobility issues.

“I guess, you know, the doctor went in as far as he needed to go in, but it must have hit a main nerve,” she said.

For Weeks, getting around is a struggle.

“Being immobile and feeling like you lost your worth, and that everything that you ever worked for was gone… and half the time you can still move, but you move slower… it’s so hard. It’s just so hard,” she explained.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

But now, she has a new way to get around, making her life a little easier.

Friday, Raleigh nonprofit Victor Company, which consists of Raleigh firefighters of color, worked with AmeriGlide and First in Families of North Carolina to give Weeks a mobility scooter.

“When I pulled up, huge smile,” said Marcus Horne, the community relations director for Victor Company. “I walked up to her and gave her a huge hug, and we just conversed like we’ve known each other for years.”

After giving up an active lifestyle of softball and belly dancing, Weeks said the gift was life-changing.

“I’m Delilah. And I feel like Delilah got lost in what happened to her,” she said. “And for me to tell you, I’m an active person. When I know I haven’t been able to be that active, this brings back some of what I know I can be.”

She hopes her story will inspire others.

“There’s somebody out there today that has lost hope. Maybe this… if they see this, they will have hope. They will grasp that hope and say there is some help for me too,” she said.

CBS 17 asked Weeks what she would say to someone who has lost hope.

“Don’t stop hoping. Don’t stop believing. Don’t stop praying. And most of all, don’t stop loving. You have to love people and you’ve got to learn to love yourself no matter what state you find yourself in.”

If someone you know struggles with mobility issues, Victor Company recommends reaching out to First in Families of North Carolina.