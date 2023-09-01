DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three shootings in Durham on Thursday left two people dead and several others injured.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, Durham police said officers found 45-year-old Robert Terrell shot dead on a sidewalk near Holloway and Brye Street.

Shortly after that, less than a mile away, DPD responded to a strip mall on North Miami Boulevard where three people were shot. One of those victims, 22-year-old Devin Rogers, died from his injuries.

For decades, Lewis Walker lived in the area where those two shootings occurred.

“Something happens all the time over here… all the time,” he said. “I lived over here 30 years. I’m glad to get [away] from over here.”

An employee at the Maxway told CBS 17 he heard at least a handful of gunshots and someone left flowers outside of the store — a reminder of what took place just 24 hours earlier.

“Nothing changes,” Walker said. “It’s getting worse. Instead of getting better, it appears to be getting worse.”

Another shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Fargo Street, leaving one person injured.

In that case a 14-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Additional charges are pending.

“This is a failure of community,” Durham County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Chair DeWarren Langley said. “That is a failure of parenting. That is a failure of community-based organizations. That is a failure of elected officials.”

The violence weighs heavily on a community looking for answers.

“Shooting and killing all the time, all the time this stuff was happening,” Walker said.

Despite repeated requests, DPD did not make anyone available for an interview about the string of shootings.