DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deadly shootings on Thursday in Durham have residents worried about crime in the city. One of the shootings happened on Kent Lake Drive, where residents say it’s not the first time.

“Just in this apartment complex alone, I mean it happens often,” Victoria Felton, a resident, said.

One man, who has not yet been identified, is dead after that shooting. Felton says she heard the fatal gunshots.

“It sounded like fireworks, which I kind of thought it was, and then I thought it was really weird because the holiday is over, and I heard the car crash, and so I knew what it actually was,” she said.

She says her neighbors had to take cover in their own home.

“They ducked down, because their window is right there, they’re always ducking down on the side of the bed or in the hallway,” Felton said.

Police say they were called to that scene just before midnight, and the victim was pronounced dead. On Friday, a car could be seen in a ditch with bullet holes, a shattered windshield and what looked like blood on a deployed airbag. There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive, but police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

A few minutes earlier on Thursday, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed near Wabash Street. There’s no suspect or motive information in that shooting, either.

With two people shot and killed in less than twelve hours, residents we spoke with say they just want the violence to stop.

“Sometimes it’s like a war zone, and we’re tired of it,” Felton said. “We need help, it should not be like this.”

Both of those shootings are now under investigation. Anyone with any information should call Durham Police.