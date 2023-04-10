DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham family is still displaced days after a fire destroyed nearly everything they owned.

Dozens of firefighters responded to their home on Feldspar Way around noon last Wednesday.

Kezia Everett was working when she received a call she never expected to receive.

“I answered and she [my mom] said, ‘your home is on fire’,” she explained.

Three of her six children were inside when the fire broke out. Everett said her son smelled something burning and ushered his two siblings and dogs out of the house.

Everett rushed home, finding the home she and her family have lived in for the last two years swallowed by smoke.

“I wasn’t even focused on the home, I was trying to get to my children and make sure, I know they told me they were okay, but I needed to see them to make sure they were okay,” she said.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out without injury. But, the fire took away almost everything else.

The back of the home is almost completely destroyed.

Smoldered pieces of debris are scattered across the backyard.

“This has been home. It’s home, it’s still home, until I figure out… it’s still home right now,” Everett said emotionally.

Now, they’re still trying to figure out what comes next.

Everett said the American Red Cross provided more than $800 to fulfill immediate needs like clothing and hygiene products.

But, she was unaware her renters insurance only covered liability until after the fire, meaning all her personal property wasn’t covered.

“For the most part, we’re starting completely over. We have each other, and that’s about it,” she said.

Everett said one thing that has helped get them through is the support of the community.

She said neighbors and the school district have been in touch asking about ways to help out, while her sister is letting them stay in her home until they find a solution.

“I have a lot of support, like from all over. It’s amazing. And it feels, I couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

A GoFundMe to support the family has raised well over $3,000 to this point.