‘I’ve had a lot of close calls’: Durham tow truck driver recovering after being shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A local tow truck driver is recovering after he was shot on the job.

Greg Liles has seen a lot of things in his 20-year career as a tow truck driver and he’s well aware of the dangers associated with his job.

“I’ve had a lot of close calls,” said Liles. “I’ve had a lot of situations like that and a lot of threats and just kept doing my job never thought anything about it.”

He wasn’t prepared for what happened last Friday night.

Liles thought it would be a simple job, towing a woman’s car out of a ditch, just a few feet from his shop, but things took an unexpected turn

“This lady drives over the cones I had in place and I had my door open so it was more visual to stop and I was like, ‘Hold up! Please, please stop!’ and she stopped for a second and starts yelling out the window and cursing at me.”

He says the woman started pushing his truck with her car. Eventually, she backed up and drove off.

“Yelled out the window as she was going by, ‘You gonna get yours!’”

Liles didn’t take the threat seriously but says he should have. Once he returned to the shop, a car he didn’t recognize pulled up.

“The corvette pulls up and didn’t really yell it but was just like, ‘Did you just have an altercation with my wife?’ And I pointed with my right arm towards where we were, ‘Yeah she tried to…’ Boom boom boom!”

Liles says the man in a black corvette with chrome rims shot him outside Dave’s Tow-A-Way where he works.

“A split second I thought firecrackers then I thought he’s just shooting in the air so I never jumped, ducked or ran cause I thought he was shooting in the air to scare me,” said Liles.

Liles was shot in the arm. The bullet shattered his bone and another bullet is lodged in his ribs. He might need surgery, but for now, all he wants is to get a message out there.

“This whole situation transpired because someone did not want to move over,” explained Liles. “Please drive safely. When you see the lights, were not there for your amusement. We’re there to do a job and help other citizens. Please just move over. Slow down.”

Durham police are investigating the shooting.

