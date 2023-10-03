DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police continue to search a Jewish community complex after it received bomb threats early Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Judea Reform Congregation in the 1900 block of West Cornwallis Road.

The center had received an email that said there were multiple bombs that had been placed throughout the complex, police said.

All of the buildings have been evacuated and access into the buildings is limited. Police and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb dog are conducting a sweep of all of the buildings on the complex.

Nothing has been found at this point, police said.