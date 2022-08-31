DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Both the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office say they’re still facing sizable job shortages.

Both departments attended the county library system’s job fairs Wednesday to recruit applicants. Durham County is telling people about the county’s minimum pay of nearly $48,000 for deputies and $45,000 for detention officers, in hopes that the pay raise will generate some interest.

Durham Police also approved an increase to its minimum starting pay at around $42,000, and they’re touting their benefits and mental health programs.

Both departments are recruiting statewide and beyond.

“Contacting those different community colleges, going to the four year universities in the area, we’re targeting the HBCUs in the area. We’re going to a lot of the Hispanic community as well,” said Ofc. Chris Shepperd with Durham PD.

DCSO is looking to fill around 20 deputy positions and 80 detention officer jobs.

“It does create a little more stress on guys but our command staff does a great job trying to allocate our resources and everybody’s pitching in and helping out,” said Lt. Eric Carpenter with the sheriffs office.

If you would like to apply for a job with Durham County Sheriff click here.

And if you would like to apply for a job with the Durham Police Department, click here.