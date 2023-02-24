DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s Jordan High School was put on a temporary lockdown Friday after a teenager brought a gun to campus, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. a school resource officer at Jordan High School “was notified about a tip that a student had brought a firearm on campus.”

Jordan High School was put into lockdown while a search was conducted, sheriff’s office spokeswoman AnnMarie Breen said.

Breen said a 14-year-old boy was found almost immediately.

“The weapon he was carrying was secured, and the lockdown was lifted,” Breen said.

No one was killed or injured, Breen added.

CBS 17 directly asked Breen what type of gun was discovered and if it was loaded. The sheriff’s office said, “the incident is currently under investigation no further information is available.”

Additionally, this is the second time this month a Durham High School has been in jeopardy due to a gun.

On Feb. 8, a Hillside High School student was killed after a shooting along the American Tobacco Trail.

Durham police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting did not happen on campus, but it did occur during school hours involving students. The shooting resulted in increased law enforcement at the high school and talks of metal detector considerations.

There is still no word on suspect(s) or arrest(s).