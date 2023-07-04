DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the early hours of Independence Day, police responded to a shooting call in a residential area off of Reynolda Road in Durham.

Just after 1:40 a.m., a man had been found shot dead in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road. The man has not been identified by police at this time, but was pronounced dead on the scene by an EMS crew.

Northbound lanes of N. Miami Boulevard are closed from Kilmer Terrace to Braxton Street as police continue their investigate. According to a release from the Durham Police Department, it appears the shooter and the victim knew one another.

Anyone with information related to this shooting are asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.