DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday marked National Doctor’s Day, a day to recognize the work of those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

“So many physicians have poured their self (and) time into taking care of patients, taking care of their team, their family and friends,” Dr. Carol Epling said, the director of Duke’s Employee Occupational Health and Wellness Clinic.

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged physicians beyond belief, she said. Being in the health field during a pandemic means the work is never done. There are no breaks from even the topic, as COVID-19 is present at work, at home and in the community.

“I know for myself, this has been one of the most challenging periods I have ever faced in my 30 years practicing medicine,” Epling said.

For the last two years, her team has helped support the doctors and the thousands of employees throughout the Duke Health system.

They have helped them deal with COVID-19 exposures, getting staff tested and supporting them through illness when it happens. She said her staff has made vaccinations their biggest focus.

Through their everyday work, Epling said she hears the same feeling of exhaustion from her peers.

“People just feel very fatigued. That word ‘overwhelmed’ comes up quite a bit,” Epling said.

She said support from their colleagues and knowing everyone is in this together keeps them going.

“It’s hard to keep going. It’s hard to find that inner strength and that joy in the work when you’re super tired,” Epling said. “But we lean on each other. We lean on our team. We think about the importance for the patients.”

When asked what patients or the public can do to support doctors year-round, Epling said kindness goes a long way.

“Being kind is the most important thing that every person can do every day, being kind to each other, being kind to the people who are there trying to help them,” she said.