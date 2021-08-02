Just hours before season’s 1st performance DPAC attendees asked to wear masks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Shows are back at the Durham Performing Arts Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The British rock band Squeeze performed Monday night.

Durham Performing Arts Center officials sent an email to fans hours before the show asking everyone to wear masks. According to DPAC’s website, masks were previously optional for vaccinated concertgoers.

Jennifer Dolan said she’s happy to do whatever it takes for the show to go on.

“I think personally we have to get to a place where we’re starting to go back, of course, I’ve been vaccinated, but I’m happy to still wear a mask and get back to living,” Dolan said.

Sunday marked the most COVID-19 cases since late February. Several fans said the vaccine and mask requirements are reasons why they’re comfortable attending their first large indoor gathering since the pandemic.

“I’m confident in having the vaccine and I know they’re requiring masks tonight, so I feel pretty confident about that, I’m not really worried,” Domenic Branciforte said.

The excitement was met with some concern. Dolan sent CBS 17 a photo from inside the concert showing some fans removed their masks after sitting down, which she said made her a little nervous.

After hearing Dolan’s concern, CBS 17 reached out to DPAC to see what happens when fans remove their mask. We have not heard back.