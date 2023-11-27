DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile on Sunday.

Around 1:56 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a walk-in with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who had been shot, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police say that he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say they have charged 22-year-old John Carvajal Campos of Durham with involuntary manslaughter. He was transported to the Durham County Jail and received a secured $10,000 bond.

This incident appears to be isolated, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.