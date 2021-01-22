‘Juvenile male’ shot while inside Durham home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a “juvenile male” injured on Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:43 a.m. in the 3700-block of Thornwood Drive.

As officers were responding to the shooting call, they were notified that a bullet had been shot into a home and struck the juvenile inside, authorities said.

The male was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police said the case remains under investigation and there is no further information to be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.