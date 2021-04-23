K-9s with Durham County Sheriff’s Office to get added protection thanks to body armor donation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Three K-9s with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office will have added protection thanks to a donation of body armor.

K-9s Reggie, Oakley and Freddie will receive a bullet and stab protection vest.

The vests are sponsored by the 2020 Fallen K-9 Hero fundraiser hosted by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of the K9s who served and sacrificed in 2020.”

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

There are around 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States, according to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.