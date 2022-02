DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Durham in early March, the White House announced Saturday.

Harris, along with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, will travel to Durham on March 2 to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in workers, an official release said.

The investments goal is to create good-paying, union jobs.

The White House did not release any further details at this time and said more will follow.