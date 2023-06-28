DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the time of year when kids are enjoying summer camps—and one group in Durham is thriving.

The Durham Police Athletic League shared these pictures of day one of summer camp.

Campers shown here spent the day learning CPR and more information about the Durham Fire Department. Camps are open to rising sixth graders who live in Durham.

They still have openings for camps scheduled in July and August…and best of all – it’s free!

To sign up or get more information, you’ll need to send an email to DPAL@durhamnc.gov.