DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s Northern High School community is still dealing with the aftermath of a student being stabbed on campus Monday.

The brand-new school opened just one week ago, and leaders have dealt with several other violent incidents since then.

The sheriff’s office said a teen was stabbed by another student. Juvenile petitions were filed for a 16-year-old on charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga spoke shortly after Monday’s incident.

“I’m not going to call this normal, because any time an incident like this happens, we gotta make sure that [if] there’s trauma… our students need support,” he said.

During the first week of the school’s grand opening, the district confirmed a fight occurred every day.

Last Wednesday, law enforcement also assisted with calls for emergency medical services, a disturbance where police officers were needed and found a weapon on school property.

“I’m kind of getting tired of it,” Northern High School student Christopher Holden said. “It being the second week of school, I wouldn’t expect a fight happening every day.”

A statement from the DPS Executive Director of Safety and Security says, “The safety and security of our students is a top priority of our school district. Durham Public Schools takes pride in the partnership we have with our local law enforcement and first responders. They provide a level of security that further ensures the safety of our community. While we cannot share detailed information about our security protocols and procedures, we educate and train our school communities on our security protocols, procedures, and policies to include our standard response protocols. The safety of our schools is truly the responsibility of us all. We encourage our community members to notify 911, our anonymous systems, or to directly report all safety concerns regarding our schools and their surroundings.”

Several students told CBS 17 they’ve witnessed fights occurring on campus during this second week as well.

“All I can tell our parents, we’re doing our due diligence, making sure we are enforcing those rules and making sure that we’re communicating with our students as we’re building those relationships,” Mubenga said Monday.

On Tuesday, additional school counselors were on campus to provide support. And the district said they should be in place for the immediate future.