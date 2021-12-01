Korean War Corporal to be buried in Durham after remains identified nearly 60 years later

The video above highlights the identification of another American service member who died in battle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Korean War soldier who was killed in action and reported missing in 1950 will be buried in Durham next week after having his remains identified.

Army Cpl. Leon E. Clevenger will officially be laid to rest Dec. 11 in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham.

Clevenger was a native of Durham who served in the Korean War and was reported missing at just 21 years old on July 11, 1950.

A news release said the Army amended his status to deceased in December 1953 when there was no updated information regarding his status.

Leon E. Clevenger (US Army)

However, in November 1951 the remains of an unidentified American were recovered in a village approximately three miles from Clevenger’s last known location. They were taken to the United States Military Cemetery Tanggok for possible identification.

After traveling to multiple identification sites, the remains remained unidentified and were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

Then, in 2018, the Department of Defense sent Clevenger’s remains one more place for possible identification and it garnered a match in September 2019.

Using circumstantial and material evidence, as well as, dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory matched Clevenger with his remains, the news release said.

A rosette will now be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, to identify that he has been officially identified.

The Courts of the Missing are a list of all who have yet to be found or identified from the Korean War. More than 7,500 Americans remain missing or unidentified today.

A time for the memorial has not yet been announced.