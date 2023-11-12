DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham educators recently received a special award from President Joe Biden.

Lakewood Elementary School teacher Turquoise Parker and Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan recently received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes people across the country for serving their communities.

“At first, I asked her if she called the right person,” Parker said. “That just seems like something you get when you’re retired, maybe you’re retired and done a lot.”

Lakewood Elementary School teacher Turquoise Parker. (Courtesy photo)

Lakewood Elementary School teacher Turquoise Parker. (Courtesy photo)

Parker is well known for running the Bull City Foodraiser, which provides a full bag of groceries to each student at a dozen Durham elementary schools. She says this award makes her want to do even more to help the community.

“I know that this is the only reason God put me on this earth — to be with people and to be in support of other people,” Parker said.

If you’re interested in donating to Mrs. Parker’s Foodraiser, click here.

The award is the most recent honor for Dr. Logan, who also received Durham’s 2022-2023 principal of the year award.