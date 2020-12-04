‘Large amount’ of drugs, cash, 2 guns seized in Durham County arrest, officials say

Barr-Rios along with items seized during his arrest, according to deputies. Photos from The Durham County Sheriff’s Office

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A “large amount” of cash, drugs and two guns were seized during the arrest of a man in Durham County Thursday night, officials say.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit conducted the arrest, according to a Friday afternoon news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Dalfor Barr-Rios, 31, of Durham is facing several charges including two counts of trafficking in cocaine, the news release said.

“A large amount of cash, drugs, and two weapons, one of which was stolen, were recovered as a result,” the news release said.

Authorities said that deputies have seized or recovered 213 weapons in 2020 during 94 incidents.

Of that total, “126 of those weapons were taken off the streets as the result of criminal investigations during which 26 people were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon,” the news release said.

Barr-Rios is also charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen firearm, officials aid.

He is being held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.