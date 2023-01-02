DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year.

In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.

The shopping center is within the boundaries of the city’s new ShotSpotter system.

According to EMS radio traffic, the victims were shot in the back, the hands, and the legs.

Medics found the wounded in the front and back of the restaurant.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS 17 showed a typical Sunday afternoon for people picking up a late lunch at Subway.

Then, within moments, everything changed.

Video showed people outside of the store bolting away from bullets flying in their direction.

Customers dropped to the floor or ran and employees ducked behind the glass food counter.

Five minutes into the video, Durham Police and EMS came chaotic scene.

“The second injured is going to be a 24-year-old male, shot through the lower leg or ankle. Tourniquet applied at this time,” EMS radio traffic reported. “The third victim is a male in his early 20s, shot in the back.”

On Monday, 11 bullet holes remain in the glass doors, windows and in a wall of the building. Even the Coke machine was hit by a bullet Sunday and began leaking.

“I think it’s a mess. It’s not safe. It’s just not safe,” said Bertha Barnette, a customer.

“It could have been me,” said Sheila Brown, another shopper.

People told CBS 17 they are worried each time they come to The Village Shopping Center, because of what they see outside.

“A big crowd. I have seen up to 20 people standing there around the Subway,” explained Brown. “They’re always hanging around down there.”

The owner of the Subway franchise even put a sign at the front of his store, asking people not to loiter.

Sam Elahi told CBS 17 he’s had to replace the glass windows and doors three times in the past year.

“I’m not feeling safe to walk to my store, the customers — the same thing,” Elahi explained. “We’re losing a lot of customers, and even my employees. Every couple of months, my employees are not feeling safe.”

He said the last shooting at his store was just two months ago.

The local community can agree on one thing.

“I want change. You know, I want people to know they don’t have to kill one another,” said Barnette.

For the new year, they just want a new sense of security.

“I wish somebody tried to help the businesses around here and let people feel safe to go to work and go shopping,” said Elahi.

“I think [police] should be patrolling the area more than they do,” added Brown.

CBS 17 crews were in the Village Shopping Center for much of the day on Monday and also saw a crowd of people hanging out in the Subway parking lot.

Crews did not see any Durham Police Officers for several hours.

Elahi told CBS 17 he’s been requesting additional patrols.

CBS 17 have asked Durham Police if they have increased their presence, if they could provide updates on the shooting investigation, and whether or not the ShotSpotter alerted officers to the shooting.

As of airtime, there has been no response.