DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a Durham recycling center on Thursday.

Durham fire officials said no one is believed to be injured in the fire at Foss Recycling at 1915 Riddle Rd.

Smoke can be seen for miles. Traffic in the area was affected.

