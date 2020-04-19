Large group of police gather at Durham’s McDougald Terrace after domestic incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large group of Durham police — some with their guns drawn — gathered Sunday afternoon at McDougald Terrace in response to a domestic incident, officials say.

As early as 2:45 p.m., Durham police had Ridgeway Avenue blocked at Wabash Street. The initial call came in around 12:20 p.m., according to police.

Police later took down crime scene tape, opened the street and most officers left the scene by 4:10 p.m.

Witnesses initially said someone fired shots at a building. Police said they were evacuating an apartment building.

Later, police said they were at the scene to follow up on domestic incident in building 38. The specific charges are part of an investigation that police wound not speak about.

Police said there was no forced entry and no one was taken into custody. No one was in the apartment.

Police won’t comment on whether there were shots fired.

