2 shot near NC Central in Durham; fans at NCCU game told to remain in place

Durham police along Lawson Street near N.C. Central. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large police presence was seen Saturday night after two people were shot near North Carolina Central University in Durham.

The double shooting was reported around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and East Lawson Street, according to Durham police.

People trying to access a parking garage at the intersection of East Lawson and Lincoln streets were told by police that the incident was a shooting situation.

The N.C. Central football game against Winston-Salem State University was underway at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium at the time of the incident.

With about three minutes left in the game, a stadium announcer told the crowd that they do not want anyone leaving the game because of a police situation on Lawson Street, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the game.

Fans were later allowed to leave around 10:15 p.m.

