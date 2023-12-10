DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree fell in Durham, damaging a sewer line and causing nearly half a million gallons of sewage to overflow on Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. as a manhole overflowing with sewage at 1519 Pinecrest Road, which is just south of Duke University, according to a news release from Durham officials.

About 458,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary of Sandy Creek, the release said.

Crews managed to stop the spill at 6:10 p.m.

“The crew plugged the sewer main, set up a bypass pump, dammed the creek downstream and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system,” Durham Spokesman Joe Lunne said in the news release.

As required by state law, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the sewage spill.