LatinX community in Durham given COVID-19 vaccine at Duke Health clinic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 150 members of the Latinx community received vaccines Tuesday at an event organized by Duke Health.

Although rates of COVID-19 are high in the Latinx community, only about 2 percent of people who’ve received shots in North Carolina are Hispanic.

“I think the biggest reason for hesitancy is not seeing other people who look like them being vaccinated,” suggested Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a family doctor with Duke and an advocate for the Latinx community.

Doctors say they want people to learn as much about the vaccine as possible and be able to get it in a familiar location. Since many people who are eligible don’t have email, organizers registered people for the vaccination clinic by phone.

Martinez-Bianchi said they called people who were eligible for the vaccine to ask if they wanted one.

“If they were interested, they got onto the list. If they needed more information a community health worker called them and answered their questions” she said.

After learning more about the vaccine, 150 people registered for the clinic and many more are now on a waiting list. Duke hopes to schedule more similar events.

“I think every time you put a vaccine in a person’s arm. We are saving lives,” said Martinez-Bianchi. “We are making sure people are not going to die from COVID.