DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people attended Friday morning’s performance of “State of Urgency” at Hillside High School in Durham. It’s a play that aims to curb gun violence worldwide and in local communities.

The 90 minute show highlights issues like police brutality, discrimination, racism and poverty. Among those in the crowd was U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (D-NC), as high school actors commanded “wake up!”

“They are experiencing something that most of us never have,” Foushee said. “I didn’t grow up in this type of environment. But they are actually telling us ‘this is the world in which we live. We need to change it.’ And we need to change it so that they have their opportunities for the kinds of life that we’ve had.”

NC State Superintendent of Public Instruction Cathy Truitt visited the production on opening night, along with a member of her Center for Safer Schools.

The play first started Wednesday, just one week after two students were shot on the American Tobacco Trail during lunch hours. A 17-year-old victim was killed.

The next performances take place Saturday and Sunday at 3:15 p.m.