DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Durham developer for ‘ongoing pollution’ in a creek at one of their residential construction sites.

Thursday, Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) announced they filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of N.C. against Clayton Properties Group, Inc., on behalf of the nonprofit group Sound Rivers.

They said the lawsuit seeks to stop ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act in the group’s Sweetbrier residential construction site, a large residential subdivision in southeast Durham.

(Credit: Sound Rivers)

The area contains Martin Branch, a Durham creek that connects through Lick Creek into Falls Lake, a drinking water source for Raleigh and surrounding communities.

Nearby residents have expressed similar concerns about water quality.

“Falls Lake, North Carolina’s creeks and our wetlands are not dumping grounds for developers,” said Irena Como, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center. “It’s past time for Clayton to address its pollution and violations once and for all.”

According to the SELC, Sound Rivers documented more than 16 instances of Clayton Properties Group, Inc. violating its Clean Water Act permit at the construction site — a 616-lot subdivision on a 216-acre site.

“Numerous water samples adjacent to and downstream of the construction site in Lick Creek show that the developer has consistently discharged sediment at concentrations 20 times over permit limits, which is illegal under the Clean Water Act and in exceedance of the state turbidity standard,” they wrote in a news release.

The nonprofit organization, which aims to protect the basic right to clean air, clean water and a livable climate, said excess sediment has turned the water in the creek bright orange.

They shared photos from Sound Rivers, which they say document the sediment pollution at the development site.

(Credit: Sound Rivers)

(Credit: Sound Rivers)

(Credit: Sound Rivers)

“Clayton is allowing concerning amounts of sediment runoff to pollute a public waterway, tainting water quality and destroying habitats downstream,” warns Samantha Krop, Sound Rivers’ Neuse Riverkeeper. “Durham residents shouldn’t have to see their precious waterways muddied by this developer’s illegal discharges of sediment into our creeks and wetlands— especially when Clayton has been given ample time to fix these issues.”

In May of this year, the SELC said they notified Clayton of Sound Rivers’ intent to sue, giving the developer 60 days to comply with permit requirements.

Since then, they said there have been ongoing violations at the site, confirmed by samples obtained by Sound Rivers.

“Inspections at the development site revealed pervasive violations, including sediment pollution outside the permitted area, which harms surrounding creeks and wetlands and the ecosystems they support (for plants, animals and fish),” they said.

The SELC said the sediment pollution deposited in tributaries to Lick Creek has reached Falls Lake, which is Raleigh’s principal drinking water source and provides recreational opportunities like camping, swimming, boating, mountain biking and fishing.

Effects of this pollution can persist in streambeds and wetlands long after the end of construction, affecting wildlife, fish and shellfish, according to the SELC.

They also explained that wetlands buffer communities from increasingly severe storms and flood, and act as natural pollution filters that improve water quality.

“Sediment is the leading cause of water pollution in North Carolina by volume,” they said. “Developers are required to ensure that construction activities do not harm water quality for downstream communities, who rely on water sources for a variety of uses including fishing, swimming, boating, and drinking water supplies.”

CBS 17 has reached out to Clayton Properties Group, Inc. for a statement.