Police and forensics vehicles were at the scene east of downtown Durham on Saturday morning. (Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — East of downtown Durham, police shut down an entire block to conduct an investigation into a Saturday morning shooting.

Police said it was just before 10 a.m. when officers responded to the shooting reported at the intersection of Liberty and Elm streets.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. That man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel.

Police and forensics vehicles were at the scene east of downtown Durham on Saturday morning. (Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

Police are calling the shooting an “isolated incident” and have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting at this time.

Police tape went up on Liberty Street, closing down the roadway between Elm Street and Alston Avenue until approximately 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for the latest details.