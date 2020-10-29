Life science testing company announces expansion in Durham, bringing nearly 900 new jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Nearly 900 new jobs are coming to Durham after a life science company announced it will expand in the area, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, a company that specializes in large molecule bio analysis and release testing of biological and small molecule therapies, will invest $61.5 million in Durham and create 878 jobs, according to a news release.

“North Carolina is a world-class location for companies that lead in research and development to treat and prevent diseases like the coronavirus,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies like BioAgilytix expand here because they know North Carolina can provide the skilled workers and the stable business environment they need to succeed even during a global health crisis.”

BioAgilytix was founded in Durham in 2008 and keeps its headquarters there. The company also has laboratory locations near Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany.

According to a news release, the company “specializes in large molecule bioanalysis and provides a wide portfolio of services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states.”

The company said it will bring in $84.7 million in salaries and plans to hire 341 scientist positions and 169 analyst positions.

“Through great cooperation with the state, led by Governor Cooper and Secretary Copeland, our decision was swayed to invest tens of millions of dollars into expanding our team and facilities in Durham County,” said Jim Datin, President and CEO of BioAgilytix. “Also, but more importantly, the area is rich with life sciences expertise and a great place to live. Since our founding, this access to exceptional talent has enabled us to thrive in North Carolina.”