Lightning-strike survivor and Durham native featured in Super Bowl commercial

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Wallbox)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who survived a lightning strike 10 years ago is using that experience in a Super Bowl LVI commercial.

In 2012, Seth Thomas and his father were both struck by lighting on a motorcycle trip.

Click here to see the ad

Now, Thomas is using his story in a commercial by Wallbox – an electric vehicle charging brand.

He makes peace with electricity in the ad that features a fictional take on his experience.

The 60-second ad will run during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Thomas’ father is also part of Wallbox’s ad campaign.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories