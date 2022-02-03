Lightning-strike survivor and Durham native featured in Super Bowl commercial

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who survived a lightning strike 10 years ago is using that experience in a Super Bowl LVI commercial.
In 2012, Seth Thomas and his father were both struck by lighting on a motorcycle trip.
Now, Thomas is using his story in a commercial by Wallbox – an electric vehicle charging brand.
He makes peace with electricity in the ad that features a fictional take on his experience.
The 60-second ad will run during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
Thomas’ father is also part of Wallbox’s ad campaign.