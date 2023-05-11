DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Pictures are all Ezanda Pettiford has left as she fights to keep her grandson’s legacy alive.

Ezanda Pettiford (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

“People [are] just going around killing good people like my grandson?” Pettiford said. “[He’d] never been in trouble or nothing.”

It has been nearly one month since 17-year-old Keydren Pettiford was found dead at a Durham mobile home after being shot.

“It’s so uneasy,” Ezanda Pettiford said. “I hadn’t slept, me and my daughters, since this whole thing. Because we don’t know.”

In mid-April, Carter Avenue was blocked off for nearly 12 hours as officers investigated the murder.

Keydren Pettiford was in the neighborhood taking care of his grandmother, who lives just down the street.

Keydren Pettiford in a photo from mother Sequena Pettiford.

“We hear nothing from the police about what happened,” Ezanda Pettiford said. “They haven’t come over here and checked on us.”

As of Thursday, the Durham Police Department tells CBS 17 no arrests have been made and there is no new information that can be released.

Ezanda Pettiford said her grandson was about to go back to class and graduate from Hillside High School after finishing up his time with the Job Corps.

“I want these people off the street,” she said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy to feel this way.”

While she fights for answers, Ezanda Pettiford remembers her grandson as a ‘king’ and a person dedicated to serving others.

“It’s like he didn’t even exist,” she said. “And he was more than that. Much more.”

That same abandoned mobile home went up in flames just days after Keydren Pettiford’s body was found. The Durham Fire Department now reports arson did not cause the fire.