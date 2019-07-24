Live in Durham? Looking to make a difference? Apply for a Neighborhood Matching Grant

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in Durham and you’re looking for a way to bring your community together or have an idea for a neighborhood project then you may want to look into the city’s Neighborhood Matching Grants program.

The NMG program uses a competitive process to award matching funds to neighborhood-based organizations in the city.

The goal, according to the City of Durham, is “to help make Durham’s neighborhoods better places to live, work and play.”

Applicants may request up to $2,500 in matching funds.

Since launching the program in 2016, the City of Durham has awarded more than $65,000 to 25 neighborhoods.

The next deadline to apply for a NMG is July 31.

To learn more information about the program or to submit an application, click here.