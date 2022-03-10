DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Ludwig van Beethoven may have been deceiving us this entire time. Has he always had a “R” in his last name?

The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine at a local Durham brewing company Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

BEERthoven – A Night at the Opera will be held at Durty Bull Brewing in Durham with 100-percent of the proceeds being donated toward humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, the event website said.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.