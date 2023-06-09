DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Federal Railroad Administration is awarding Durham County a large sum of money to reduce the number of railroad crossings in communities and urban centers, the county announced Friday.

County officials said the FRA is awarding Durham County up to $1,220,000 to take part in their national effort called the Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.

They said the program provides funding for highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects.

The goal is to improve the safety and mobility of people and goods, according to a release from the county.

According to county officials, the Durham Rail-Crossing Engagement, Planning and Innovative Revitalization (Durham REPAIR) project will support planning and project development activities to provide grade separation, or to close, three adjacent crossings:

S. Plum Street

S. Driver Street

Ellis Road

County officials said the crossings require action because of high traffic levels and related crash histories.

Over the past 25 years, they said there have been 19 crashes at these crossings, causing three fatalities and nine injuries.

“This funding will allow us to properly plan for a critical safety project that is long overdue,” said Durham County Commission Chair Brenda Howerton. “Our goals for the project are to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and the surrounding community, enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors, and provide reliable access and connectivity to businesses and community resources in East Durham.”

The Durham REPAIR project will reassess recommendations from a 2014 Traffic Separation Study and update the study with new, current and projected traffic data, according to Durham County.

Officials said the Durham County Government and project partner GoTriangle will contribute funds totaling 20%, a non-federal match.

“The updated study will include an equitable community engagement effort to create a holistic network of community solutions that will improve safety, while also enhancing economic, social, and mobility goals,” county officials said.